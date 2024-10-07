Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $49.95. 220,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

