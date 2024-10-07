Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,503 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 7.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 1.68% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $77,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,516,000. Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $41,882,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 59,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.45. 63,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

