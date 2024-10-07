iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.45.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
NASDAQ IQ opened at $3.10 on Monday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.07.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
