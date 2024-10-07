IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $12.78 Per Share

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $12.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.84. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2027 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $229.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

