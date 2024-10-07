iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 7.24% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $79,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

QLTA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 49,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,386. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

