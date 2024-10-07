iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 18.5% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $241,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,720,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,392,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
IVV traded down $5.16 on Monday, hitting $570.53. 2,660,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,442. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $577.47. The company has a market cap of $492.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $557.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.34.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
