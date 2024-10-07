iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

