iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,926. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

