iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2024

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFFree Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,926. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.