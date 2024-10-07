iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,230,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,022,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

