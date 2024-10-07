iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 275,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 294,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,201,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

