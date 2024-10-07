iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,187,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,686,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

