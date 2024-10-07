iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Cut by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.38. 42,187,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,686,910. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

