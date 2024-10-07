iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $44,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.15. 1,387,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,501. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $73.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.