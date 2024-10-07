iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.99 and last traded at $115.11. 5,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.97.

Get iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $224.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 7.92% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.