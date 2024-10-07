iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Lessened by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,238 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.08.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

