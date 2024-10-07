iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $223,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after buying an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.21. 744,957 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

