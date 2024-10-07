iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1,079.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $94.64. 1,837,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,448. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

