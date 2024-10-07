Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Iteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITI opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $307.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Iteris

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,013,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,093,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

