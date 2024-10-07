Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.88. 139,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 48,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The company has a market cap of $306.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.78 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

