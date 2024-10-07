Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $32,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,222 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.88. 321,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

