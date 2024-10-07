JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

