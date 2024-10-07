JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $4,272,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 161,888 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 148,268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 74,219 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JKS opened at $29.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

