Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,501,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.03. 1,359,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,279. The firm has a market cap of $385.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

