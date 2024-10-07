JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Raised by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. 1,261,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,934. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

