JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) is Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of JMEE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.32. 8,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,819. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

