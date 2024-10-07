Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $366.57 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $366.57 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00043056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

