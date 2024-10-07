Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.94% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,999,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 188,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $437,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $579,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,174.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $437,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,064 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,254 over the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

