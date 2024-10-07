Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €7.84 ($8.62) and last traded at €7.99 ($8.78). 47,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.38 ($9.21).

Koenig & Bauer Trading Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €9.91 and its 200 day moving average is €11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

