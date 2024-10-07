KOK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $132,347.60 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 51.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $271,257.11 and approximately $132,347.60 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,636.84 or 1.00061098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00092614 USD and is up 183.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $80,984.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

