Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $386,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.88.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.71. 354,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

