Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,103,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. 3,775,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309,814. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

