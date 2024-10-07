Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,922,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 806,736 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 382,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

