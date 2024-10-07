Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.54.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $408.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $404.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

