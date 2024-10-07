Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 53.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $150.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.