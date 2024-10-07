Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,627,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,066. The company has a market capitalization of $278.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

