Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $174.03 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 409,134 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Apple were worth $174,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 67,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Apple by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 435,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $83,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 27,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 35,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.80 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.90 and a 200-day moving average of $204.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

