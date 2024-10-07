LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 3,504,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 1,182,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $569.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

