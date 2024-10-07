Lip Bu Tan Sells 100,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,413,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,480,572.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 143,046 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $4,618,955.34.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 13,820 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $430,078.40.

On Monday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46.

On Friday, July 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,845 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $404,745.95.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.54. 1,869,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,937. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -180.78 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

