Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,222,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 999,080 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Liquidia Trading Up 14.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $874.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $256,998 over the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

