Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.82

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001302 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $131.95 million and $4.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000761 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000781 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,467,128 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

