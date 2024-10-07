Loom Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.30 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $69.89 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,270,898 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars.

