Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 182,333 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,333 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,290,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average of $182.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

