Lpwm LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.2% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 244.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. 6,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,015. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $479.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

