Lpwm LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lpwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,768,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.49. 536,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

