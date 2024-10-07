Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.94.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
NYSE MGA opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $60.32.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
