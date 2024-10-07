MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $99.37, but opened at $96.87. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 123,942 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 85.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,072,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,493,000 after buying an additional 1,879,726 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 54.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after buying an additional 387,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 129.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,414,000 after buying an additional 539,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after buying an additional 130,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

