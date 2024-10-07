Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$41.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.50. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$41.07. The company has a market cap of C$72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of C$12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 4.001004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

In other news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In other news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. Insiders have sold 68,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,596 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

