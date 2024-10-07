Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Trading Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 125,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 173,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
