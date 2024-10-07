MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 414,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 456,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised MariMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.
