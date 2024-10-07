Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 194,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $593.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,470,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $602.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,526 shares of company stock worth $149,140,674. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

